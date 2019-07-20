Binissalem summer fiestas. 20-07-2018 R.E.

Today summer temperatures continues with temperatures around 35º high and 21º low. Tomororw will increase to high 37º.

Our warm welcome to the passengers from Aidanova, Marella Discovery 2 and Norwegian Epic, which dock in Palma this morning.

FIESTAS

Alcudia, Sant Jaume. 10.00-20.00: Beach volleyball tournament. Registration via Alcudia Volleyball (Club de Voleibol) Facebook. Sports beach, Ciudad Blanca, Puerto Alcudia. 16.00: Speed chess tournament. Registrations 971 545 289. Fundació Torrens (Casa Cultura), C. Hostal. 22.15: Sarau Alcudienc (ball de bot) and Saavedra Fajardo (Murcia folk dance). Plaça Carles I.

Algaida, Sant Jaume. 18.00: Treasure hunt (16 years of age and over). 23.30: Lost Time Music. Sa Plaça.

Binissalem, Sant Jaume. 11.00: Horse exhibition. Plaça Església. 19.00: Beach party - DJs and various attractions. 23.00: Night party - Cirko, Baix'n'Nicotina and DJ. Plaça Església.

Calvia, Sant Jaume. 23.00: CORREFOC. From Plaça Nova to the town hall car park. 00.30: Foam party and DJ. At the car park.

Felanitx, Santa Margalida. 20.00: Solemn mass, followed by dance of the cavallets and giants. 22.00: Folk dance with Abeniara and S'Estol des Gerricó. Felanitx, Santa Margalida.

Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen. 17.00: Children's water party. Plaça Quartera. 17.00: Water party for over-16s. General Luque Quarter. 20.00: Folk dance. Plaça Espanya. 22.00: Party with Grupo Trébol, Orquestra Galatzó. Plaça Llibertat.

Llubi, Sant Feliu. 20.00: Choral evening and Sant Feliu prizes - Coral Castell Llubi, Art Vocal Ensemble, Teen Spirit Chorus. At the church. 22.30: Dance night with the duo Yesterday. Plaça Església.

Manacor, Sant Jaume. 11.00: "Jewel" races. Plaça Rector Rubi. 11.00: Vermut Manacori - Vermouth and "things". 12.00: Human towers. Plaça Rector Rubi. 18.30: Presentation about wine designation of origin and wine-tasting. Plaça Palau and courtyard. 20.00: Open-air supper plus line and ballroom dance. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Petra, Santa Praxedis. 10.00: Collection of "jewels" by demon and pipers. Casa de la Vila. 12.00: Pot-breaking and "jewel" races. Estació Vella. 20.15: Departure of the demon. Casa de la Vila. 21.00: Compline. 23.00: Night party - Toninaina, Anegats, DJ. Plaça Fra Juniper Serra.

Porto Cristo, Virgen del Carmen. 21.30: Jazzteuband. Plaça Francesc Ramis.

Sa Coma. 18.00: Children's foam party. Avda. de les Palmeres. 18.30: Beach clean-up. Gathering at Avda. de les Palmeres roundabout. 20.00: Concert - Gent Gran Punta de n'Amer and Gabellina choirs. At the church. 22.00: Night party - Inot, Without String, Ricky Merino, Sustrandos. Avda. de les Palmeres.

Sa Pobla, Santa Margalida. 11.00: Solemn mass. Crestatx Oratory. 18.00: Brutal Kids (obstacle race), 19.00: Brutal Running (obstacles for adults). Sports centre. Registrations at the town hall by 19 July. 19.00: Western horse competition (rodeo). Ranxo Toni de Talapi, Ctra. Sa Pobla-Llubi km. 2.5. 22.00: Playback contest. Plaça Major. Registrations at the town hall by 18 July.

Sa Rapita, Virgen del Carmen. 23.00: Party with Orquestra Aquarius and Latin Brass. Avda. Miramar. 24.00: FIREWORKS. Na Voltora.

Santa Margalida, Santa Margalida. 16.00: Water games for children. Plaça Vila. From 17.00: The End - Turnedo, Val Nou, various others and DJ. Es Colomer Pub. 20.00: Solemn mass, dance of offer; followed by procession by giants. Church, Plaça Església.

Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Margalida. 12.00: "Jewel" races. Plaça Nova. 19.00: Traditional games. Plaça Nova. 20.00: Mass and dance of offer. 23.00: Night party - Tardes en el Café, Madona and DJs. Plaça Nova.

Santanyi, Sant Jaume. 22.00: Night party with Orquestra Oasis, Ves-Hi Tu and DJ. Plaça Major.

Valldemossa, La Beata. From 11.00: Paella contest. Escola Vella. 17.00: Valltukada batucada drummers. In the streets. 19.00: Tropical party and DJs until 02.00.

Vilafranca, La Beata. 18.00: Beata Motor - exhibition of Mobylettes, exhibition of mini-motorcross. El Turó den Baleto. 18.00: Demon on the town hall balcony, raising of the banner, ringing of bells and procession by pipers. 21.15: Opening address. Plaça Major. 21.30: Pa amb oli supper (cancer benefit), followed by ballroom dance with Duo Xic. Tickets from various outlets by 18 July; six euros. Plaça Major. 23.00: Festuqui - activities for over-tens and teenagers, plus DJ. Parc Josep Maria Llompart.

MUSIC

Colonia Sant Jordi. 21.00: Piano concert - Dolores García Academy. Pinar del Port.

Inca. 22.00: La Frontera, El Hombre 80, Cirko, 2 Pájaros A Tiro. Plaça Mallorca. Free.

Palma. From 12.00: Reggaeton Beach Festival - Farruko, Becky G., Juan Magan and others. Son Fusteret showground, Camï Vell Bunyola. From 33 euros. www.sonfusteret.com

Palma. 21.30: Michael's Legacy - Jackson Dance Company, Michael Jackson show. Trui Theatre, Camí Son Rapinya 29. 30-41 euros. www.truiteatre.es

Santa Maria del Camí. 21.00: Benefit concert "From the Moon to the Vine" - "Broadway Night", Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Lydia Fairén (singer, dancer), Gerónimo Rauch (singer, actor). Macia Batle Bodegas, Camí de Coanegra. 40 euros. 35 euros in advance from Macia Batle, El Corte Inglés, Trui Theatre.

PERFORMANCE

Cala Ratjada. 21.00: Andalusian dance. Plaça Pins.






