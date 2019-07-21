The triumphal carriage at Valldemossa's La Beata fiestas. 28-07-2018 Pere Bota

Shares:

Monday, 22 July

FIESTAS

Alcudia, Sant Jaume. 18.00: Children's water party. Passeig Pere Ventayol. 22.00: Respon a 1000; quiz. Plaça Carles V.

Algaida, Sant Jaume. 20.00: Line dance. Sa Plaça.

Binissalem, Sant Jaume. 18.30: Children's party and workshops. Plaça Església. 20.30: Children's playback contest. Plaça Església.

Calvia, Sant Jaume. 18.00: Children's entertainment. Plaça Nova. 22.00: Line dance and ballroom dance. Plaça Nova.

Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen. 12.00: Raising the banner and ringing of bells. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 18.00: Children's activity. Plaça Antoni Fluxà. 20.30: Santa Magdalena celebration - Eucharist, dance of offer and pipers. Puig de Santa Magdalena hermitage. 21.30: Night of humour. Plaça Espanya.

Manacor, Sant Jaume. 21.00: Trempó Majorcan salad (charity event). Passeig Antoni Maura.

Santanyi, Sant Jaume. 21.30: Folk dance with Ordi Broix. Plaça Major.

Son Serra de Marina. 18.30: Holi colours festival with DJ Oscar Romero and Shava Bollywood. Plaça Església. 22.00: Bingo. Plaça Església.

Valldemossa, La Beata. 17.00: Treasure hunt and challenge. Escola Vella courtyard.

Vilafranca, La Beata. 19.00: Children's theatre. Rectoria Vella courtyard. 22.00: Outdoor cinema - "Cavernicola". Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Colonia Sant Pere. 21.00: Eric Hoeprich (clarinet); Bach, Mozart. Ses Minyones courtyard. 15 euros.



Tuesday, 23 July

FIESTAS

Alcudia, Sant Jaume. 22.30: Outdoor theatre. Plaça Toros.

Algaida, Sant Jaume. 22.00: AlgaidaVisió - Algaida Band of Music with concert based on Eurovision. Placeta Església.

Binissalem, Sant Jaume. 21.30: Folk dance with Terra Roja. Plaça Església.

Calvia, Sant Jaume. 18.00: Water games. C. Jaume III. 22.00: Bingo. Plaça Nova.

Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen. 18.00: Children's activity. Plaça Espanya. 19.00: Inca Mile. Gran Via de Colom.

Manacor, Sant Jaume. 19.00: Banner and horses of Sant Jaume. From C. Sant Sebastià.

Sa Pobla, Sant Jaume. 17.00: Water games. At the municipal pool. 21.00: Open-air supper and tortilla contest. Plaça Major.

Santanyi, Sant Jaume. 10.00: Treasure hunt and challenge (ages 13 to 16). Municipal pool. 19.00: Sports dance - Felanitx School of Sports Dance. Plaça Major. 20.30: Farmers' Olympics.

Son Serra de Marina. 22.00: Outdoor theatre. Plaça Església.

Valldemossa, La Beata. 20.30: Open-air supper in the streets.

Vilafranca, La Beata. 22.30: Swing music and dance with Stranger Swings. Plaça Tomeu Penya.

MUSIC

Colonia Sant Pere. 21.00: Hopkinson Smith (lute); seventeenth and twentieth century music. Cultural Centre. 15 euros.

Puerto Andratx. 22.00: David Gómez - a piano and 200 candles. Main lighthouse. 20 euros.



Wednesday, 24 July

FIESTAS

Alcudia, Sant Jaume. 18.30: Open doors to Pollentia excavations; guided tour. 21.00: Open-air supper and bingo. Four euros; tickets by 22 July from the auditorium or the town hall office in the port.

Algaida, Sant Jaume. 19.00: Art and artisan market. C. Rei. 19.30: Cossiers dance the quadrat. 23.30: Night party - Orquestra Oasis, Horris Kamoi, Madona. Les Escoles. 01.00: FIREWORKS. Les Escoles car park.

Binissalem, Sant Jaume. 18.00: Multi-adventure activity for children. Plaça Església. 19.30: Procession by the Binissalem Band of Music. From Can Gelabert to Plaça Església. 21.30: Alcohol-free cocktails for 12 to 17 year olds. Plaça Església. 22.00: Night party - Aire, Maria'n'Ganxa. Plaça Església.

Calvia, Sant Jaume. 20.30: Bar crawl with xaranga band - dress in Roman gear. 23.30: Karaoke contest. Plaça Nova.

Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen. 18.00: Children's activity. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 20.00: Inca Dance 2019. Plaça Mallorca. 20.00: Speed Bop Quintet. Plaça Espanya.

Manacor, Sant Jaume. 19.00: Pipers, giants, human towers, Manacor "mulassa" (mule), Manacor Band of Music, the horses of Sant Jaume. Grand parade from Plaça Sant Jaume. 21.30: Horse race. Via Verde. 22.30: Night party - Toniaina, Ses Bubotes. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Sa Pobla, Sant Jaume. 22.00: Dance with Orquestra Piscis and Los Folux. Plaça Major.

Santanyi, Sant Jaume. 17.30: Demons, bigheads, pipers procession along the streets. 21.30: Horse procession through the streets. 22.00: Horse tricks and show. Car park in front of Bar Sa Picada on the ring road. 24.00: Night party - The Wateques and DJs. Sports ground.

Son Serra de Marina. 18.30: Traditional games; "jewel" races. Plaça Església. 21.30: Night walk (five kilometres); 22.00: Night run (five kilometres). From Plaça Església.

Valldemossa, La Beata. 17.00: Family circus workshop. Plaça Cartoixa. 22.00: Bingo. Plaça Pública.

Vilafranca, La Beata. 19.00: Musical entertainment with Trencaclosques. Plaça Tomeu Penya. 22.00: Night of comedy. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Puerto Portals. 18.00-24.00: The Sunset Market - at 21.00, DJ with swing music.

Valldemossa. 21.00. Jaime Anglada in concert. Fundació Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna. 18 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 21.00: Flamenc Andalús - authentic flamenco plus sampling of Majorcan products and wine. Teatre Sans, C. San Sanç 5. 27 euros.



Thursday, 25 July

ART

S'Arraco. 20.00-01.00: Nit de Art - numerous painters, sculptors, photographers; music and tapas.

FIESTAS

Alcudia, Sant Jaume. 11.30: Procession by the Alcudia Band of Music. Plaça Porta Mallorca. 12.00: Mass, followed by refreshments at the town hall. 22.00: Night party with Duplicats, Oques Grasses. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria.

Algaida, Sant Jaume. 09.00: Wake-up by the pipers. 11.00: Mass, Orfeó Castellitx choir, Cossiers dance. Placeta Església. 19.00: Children's entertainment. Sa Plaça. 19.00: Caritas charity market. Sa Plaça.

Binissalem, Sant Jaume. 11.00: Children's games, soapy pole. Plaça Església. 18.30: Children's entertainment with Trencaclosques. Plaça Església. 20.00: Solemn mass. 20.30: 1,2,3 ... El Musical. Plaça Església. 23.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis Fil-loxera de l'Infern. From Plaça Església.

Calvia, Sant Jaume. 20.00: Solemn mass. 23.00: Music from the 1980s. Plaça Vila.

Colonia Sant Jordi. 20.00: Supper for senior citizens; music by Eva Amorós. Plaça Pou d'en Verdera.

Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen. 18.00: Children's activity. Plaça Espanya. 19.30: Procession with bigheads, giants and youth musicians. From Plaça Espanya. 20.00: Rhythm Nation Inca Dance Studio. Plaça Mallorca. 22.00: Marga Rotger, concert. Sant Domingo Cloister. Six euros (twelve euros to include new disc).

Llubi, Sant Feliu. 19.00: Open-air supper; bookings by Tuesday. C. Desaigua. 24.00: Sant Feliuet night party - Que, Vols Revival and DJ. Plaça Església.

Manacor, Sant Jaume. 18.00: Collection of the Sant Jaume banner by the chief "knight" and then parade. From C. Sant Sebastiá to the Nostra Senyora dels Dolors Church. 20.00: Mass. 22.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis Manafoc from C. Francesc Gomila to the town hall.

Paguera. 18.30: Zumba and salsa. 20.00: Open-air supper for senior citizens. Plaça Torà. 22.00: Music and dance with Orquestra Aguamarina.

Playa de Muro. 21.00: Line dance. By the municipal building. 21.30: Outdoor cinema.

Portocolom, Sant Jaume. 11.00: Solemn mass. 17.00: Soapy pole challenge. At the pier. 18.00: Portocolom Mile. From the pier. 22.00: Line dance. Plaça Corso.

Sa Pobla, Sant Jaume. 21.30: Folk dance and music - Marjal en Festa, Ballugall. Plaça Major.

Santanyi, Sant Jaume. 10.30: Wake-up by the Santanyi Band of Music. 11.00: Solemn mass, dance of offer, Coral de Sant Andreu choir. 12.00: Balanguera Majorca hymn - Santanyi Band of Music. 12.15: Giants' dance. 19.00: Party for senior citizens; music from Duo Melodies. 22.00: Comedy night. Sports ground. 24.00: FIREWORKS.

Son Serra de Marina. 19.30: Line dance; 20.30: Zumba; 22.30: Outdoor cinema - "Campeones". Plaça Església.

Valldemossa, La Beata. 17.00: Petit Chef - activity for young children. Plaça Cartoixa. 22.30: Outdoor cinema - "Jurassic World". Plaça Pública.

Vilafranca, La Beata. 22.00: Playback dance show and contest. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Bunyola. 21.00: Victor Uris (blues). Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Free.

Cala Ratjada. 22.00: Trio Cornucopia - Mozart in the Garden. Torre Cega Gardens. Ten euros.

Colonia Sant Pere. 21.00: Aida Borras (flute), Miquel Bennassar (organ); Bach and others. At the church. Free.

Deya. 21.00: Deya International Music Festival - Peter Frankl, Wei Yi Yang, Alfredo Oyagüez (pianos); Brahms, Debussy and others. Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com

Marratxi. 21.00: Alejandra Burgos Band (blues-rock). Plaza de la Fuente, Mallorca Fashion Outlet (Festival Park). Free.

Palma. 21.00: Cançons de la Mediterrània - Coetus (percussion group), Omar Niang, Wa Koul Diop. Ses Voltes Park. Free.

Palma. 21.30: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Maria Mudryak (soprano), Amartuvshin Enkbath (baritone); Bizet, Puccini and others. Bellver Castle. 15-35 euros.

Port Canonge. 20.30: Banyalbujazz - Julia Colom. Free.

Puerto Portals. 18.00-24.00: The Sunset Market - at 21.30, La Kunfusion (flamenco fusion).

PERFORMANCE

Santa Eugènia, Performing Arts Festival. 19.00: First performance - "Jocs Reciclats". At the show area. (Runs until Saturday, with performances in the evenings.)



Friday, 26 July

ART

Arta, PoesArt. From 18.00: Poetry, art and live music. Batucada in the streets; at 21.00, Salvatge Cor (Majorcan indie), Arta Theatre. Free.

FIESTAS

Alcudia, Sant Crist Triennial. 12.00: Solemn eucharist followed by procession. 22.30: Alcudia Band of Music - "Show Must Go On"; Queen music. Plaça Carles V. 24.00: FIREWORKS / PYROMUSICAL. Plaça Carles V.

Algaida, Santa Anna. 11.00: "Jewel" races. Sa Plaça. 23.00: Party and dance with Orquestra Galatzó. Sa Plaça. 01.00: Fire crackers.

Cala Millor. 21.00: Torra-Rock 2019 - Monny Penny, Bon Joves Tribut Band, OR, Ca de Bou. On the beach in front of Hotel Amarac.

Colonia Sant Jordi. 21.30: Concert - Ses Salines and Bunyola Choirs. By the church. 23.30: Discoshow Revival with three DJs. Avda. Primavera.

Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen. 20.30: Open-air supper, various streets and squares. 21.00: Folk dance with Bernat Riera and Germans Morro. Plaça Santa la Major. 23.00: YeYé party with La Decada Prodigiosa. Plaça Espanya. 24.00: Inca YeYé with DJ Juan Campos. C. Born.

Llubi, Sant Feliu. 20.30: Children's treasure hunt and challenge (10 to 15 years of age); 23.00: Treasure hunt and challenge for 16 and over. Plaça Església.

Paguera. 10.00: Painting the streets and children's activities. Plaça Torà. 22.00: Bingo, music and dance from 23.00 with Orquestra Paula Blu and Oxalis.

Playa de Muro. 18.00: Placing of the giants outside the municipal building. From 19.00: Evening/night beach volleyball tournament. 20.00: Procession by the Unió Artística Murera band of music. 20.30: Official opening of the evening/night artisan fair (stalls open from around 18.00). 22.30: Concert - Women Don't Wait Series; Mary Lee Kortes' Corvette from the USA. Balneario 1, C. Anecs (road to the beach by Restaurant Boy). Free.

Pollensa, La Patrona. 14.00: Firing of rockets and bell-ringing, procession by the Soldà Band of Cornets to mark the official start of the fiestas. 20.30: Procession through the streets by the Pollensa Band of Cornets and Drummers. 22.00: Pregón opening address and concert by the Pollensa Band of Music. Sant Domingo Cloister.

Portocolom, Sant Jaume. 20.30: Pipers, batucada and then live music acts and DJ. Arenal beach. 24.00: FIREWORKS.

Santa Ponsa Malgrat Mirador. 17.00: Water games for children. 18.00: Ballroom dance. 20.00: Line dance; pa amb oli; DJ.

Santanyi, Sant Jaume. 22.00: Ballroom dance with Trio Nàutic. Sports ground. 24.00: Grand party - Romeromania Bestial. Football ground.

Son Serra de Marina. 19.00: T-shirt painting. 23.30: Night party - Miaulos, Without String, Sustrando. Plaça Església.

Valldemossa, La Beata. 17.00: Children's party and entertainment. Escola Vella courtyard. 23.00: Night party - Old Noise and DJs. Plaça Cartoixa.

Vilafranca, La Beata. 18.00: Departure of the demon with bigheads and pipers. Plaça Major; followed by children's party, Plaça Tomeu Penya. 23.00: Beatisò - batucada. From Plaça Tomeu Penya to Plaça Major. 00.30: Night party - Toninaina, IPops, DJ. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Alaro. 21.00: Monkey Doo - swing. Parc de Son Tugores. Free.

Betlem. 22.00: Seicento - Lina Tur (baroque violin), Antonio González (harpsichord); music from the seventeenth century. Betlem hermitage. 15 euros.

Palma. 21.00: Palma Band of Music. Bellver Castle. Free.

Palma. 21.00: Reggae fest - Inner Circle (Jamaica), Iseo & Dodosound and others. Son Fusteret showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. 22 euros. www.sonfusteret.com

Sant Llorenç. 20.00: Beatles vs. Rollings. Plaça Vella.

Son Carrió. 22.00: Coco. Plaça Església.



Saturday, 27 July

ART

Arta, PoesArt. From 11.00: Poetry, art and live music. Pipers procession at 11.00; Oliva Trencada, concert at 21.00. Arta Theatre. Free.

Sa Pobla. 19.30: Nit de Art. Passeig Tren.

FIESTAS

Arta, pre-Sant Salvador. 21.30: Giant paella and music. Plaça Pes. 24.00: White party with IPops and DJ. Na Batlessa amphitheatre.

Colonia Sant Jordi. 21.00: Horse display. Avda. Primavera. 23.30: Flamenco party. Avda. Primavera.

Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen. 17.00: Children's water party. Plaça Mallorca. 18.00: Children's activity. Plaça Antoni Fluxà. 20.30: Folk dance with four groups. Plaça Espanya. 21.00: Presentation of literary prizes and concert by Donallop. Sant Domingo Cloister. 22.00: Party with Toni Zambrana and Orquestra Oasis. Plaça Llibertat.

Llubi, Sant Feliu. 09.30: "Jewel", horse, pony, donkey races. Finca S'Hort de Son Fiol. 18.00: Sant Feliu run. Plaça Església. 23.30: Night party - The Dealers Band, OR, Xanguito, DJ. Plaça Església.

Paguera. 20.30: Cor de Calvia choir; comic opera - HMS Pinafore. Casal de Peguera. 15 euros. 21.00: DJ; 22.00: Orquestra Emboirats; 23.00: Orquestra Gintonics.

Playa de Muro. 19.00: Evening/night artisan fair. 19.00: Batucada procession. 19.30: Mass; Miquel Tortell Choir. Sant Albert Church. 21.00: Folk dance and music with Revetla d'Algebelí. By the municipal building. 22.30: Concert by Petit. Balneario 1, C. Anecs.

Pollensa, La Patrona. 20.00: Folk dance. Plaça Major. 20.30: Benefit supper. Joan March Gardens. 22.00: Benefit concert by Cap Pela. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 15 euros. 23.00: Night party - Baix'n'nicotina, Disccovers, Enrockats. Plaça Major.

Portocolom, Sant Jaume. 21.00: Folk dance with Abeniara.

Santanyi, Sant Jaume. 18.30: Guided visit, followed by music from Biel Majoral (vocals). Delfi Mulet (guitar), Biel Oliver (clarinet), Catalina Obrador (oboe), Biel Brunet (piano); wine-tasting and tapas. Talaies de Can Jordi excavations.

Son Serra de Marina. 09.00: Can Picafort to Son Serra swim (five kilometres). From Son Bauló. 21.00: Open-air supper (registrations by 26 July); music from Yesterday. Plaça Església.

Valldemossa, La Beata. 18.00: Procession by Montuiri Band of Music. 19.30: Mass and solemn procession with the image of Santa Catalina Thomàs. 23.00: Concert - Voicello (opera-pop crossover). Plaça Cartoixa.

Vilafranca, La Beata. 12.00: Revolter party - vermouth. 14.00: Revolter lunch. Plaça Sant Joan; concert by After Suns plus DJ. 19.00: Cavallet dancers from Ca sa Vestidora to the church. 20.15: Singing of "goigs" for La Beata. At the church. Mass, followed by final dance by the Cavallets. 23.00: Night party - Orquestra Berimbau, Val Nou, Ses Bubotes. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Algaida. 21.00: Sembrant Veus - Alejandra Scotto and Neus Salvà. Placeta Església.

Canyamel. 20.30: International Piano Festival - Dina Parakhina; Medtner, Rachmaninoff. Torre de Canyamel, Ctra. Arta-Canyamel km. 5. 20 euros. www.torrecanyamel.com

Colonia Sant Pere. 21.00: Coro Francesc Valls choir; Bach, Luis de Victoria. At the church. 15 euros.

Llucmajor. 21.00: Sons de Nit series, Concert by Elisapie (from Quebec). Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau. 20 euros. www.fonart.com

Palma. 19.00: Jacaranda Trio - Majorcan folk styles. CaixaForum, C. Unió. Free.

Palma. 20.30: Ensemble Tramuntana; Bach, Locatelli, Vivaldi. Sant Francesc Church. 15 euros.

Palma, Son Ferriol. 00.30: DJs Juan Campos and Txema Sánchez. Plaça Son Ferriol. Free.

Port Adriano. 22.00: Maceo Parker - sax legend; funk. From 28 euros. www.portadriano.com

Puigpunyent. 20.30: Maia Planas (soprano), Magi Garcies (piano); Debussy, Fauré and others. At the church. Free.



Sunday, 28 July

FIESTAS

Ariany, Fira Nocturna. From 19.00: Artisan market, gastronomy and more.

Colonia Sant Jordi. 18.00: Children's water party. Plaça Pou d'en Verdera. 19.30: Swing music and dance. By Hotel Caboblanco.

Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen. 18.00: Children's activity. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 21.00: Inca Jazz - Glissando Big Band. Sant Domingo Cloister.

Llubi, Sant Feliu. 18.00: Children's party (African-themed). Plaça Església. 22.30: Tito Davila (Argentine musician/producer). Plaça Església.

Paguera. 16.00: For children - duck swim, water games, inflatables, foam party. 20.00: Flamenco dance. 20.30: Cor de Calvia choir; comic opera HMS Pinafore. Casal de Peguera. 15 euros. 22.00: White party. 24.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis Factoria de So.

Playa de Muro. 19.00: Evening/night artisan fair. 22.00: Concert by Aire (tribute to Spanish pop group Mecano). By the municipal building. 23.55: FIREWORKS. By the canal opening to the sea.

Pollensa, La Patrona. 19.00: Giants procession from Via Pollentia to Plaça Major and Plaça Ca les Monnares. 20.30: Line dance. Plaça Ca les Monnares. 21.00: Folk dance and music with Racó de Tramuntana and Ballugall. Plaça Major.

Portocolom, Sant Jaume. 12.00: Swim across the harbour. From the customs pier. 22.00: Felanitx Band of Music and Choir, Circ Bover and other choirs.

Santa Eugènia. 18.30: Opening address, ringing of bells and raising of banner. Plaça Bernat. 21.00: Concert - One Man Rocks. Plaça Bernat.

Santanyi, Sant Jaume. 19.00: Evening "tardeo" party with Wildland and DJs. Sports ground.

Son Serra de Marina. 10.00: Duck swim. Small beach. 17.00: Children's water and foam party. Plaça Església. 22.00: Ball de bot; 24.00: FIREWORKS. Plaça Església.

Valldemossa, La Beata. 09.00: Procession by the Montuiri Band of Music. 10.30: La Beateta, angels, heiress and maidens of honour leave the town hall for the church. 11.00: Mass. 18.30: Concert by the Montuiri Band of Music. Plaça Cartoixa. 21.30: The "triumphal carriage" sets out accompanied by peasants' carriages, pipers and bands of music.

Vilafranca, La Beata. 18.00: Departure of the demon with bigheads and pipers. Plaça Major; followed by children's water party, Plaça Centenaris. 22.30: Ball de bot with Aires Vilafranquins. Plaça Major. 00.15: Beatifoc - CORREFOC; Dimonis Boiets de Foc (Vilafranca), Dimonis a Lloure (Felanitx), Dimonis de sa Pedrera (Muro). From Plaça Tomeu Penya to Plaça Centenaris.

MUSIC

Arta. 21.30: Concert - Cesk Freixas, Roger Pistola. Sant Salvador Sanctuary.

Canyamel. 20.30: International Piano Festival - Arina Lazgiian; Bach, Liszt and others. Torre de Canyamel, Ctra. Arta-Canyamel km. 5. 20 euros. www.torrecanyamel.com

Deya. 20.30: Ensemble Tramuntana; Bach, Locatelli, Vivaldi. Sant Joan Baptista Church. 15 euros.