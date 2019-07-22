Children cooling down in Palma. 22-07-2019 Joan Torres

Yellow alerts for high temperatures in most parts of Majorca. Southerly and south-easterly breezes predominating on Monday, so pulling in African air and pushing up temperatures further.

Monday, 22 July

32C Alcudia

33C Andratx

33C Deya

35C Palma

36C Pollensa

34C Sant Llorenç

33C Santanyi

Tuesday, 23 July

32C Alcudia

33C Andratx

33C Deya

34C Palma

36C Pollensa

35C Sant Llorenç

34C Santanyi

Sunday maximums

36.3C Palma (university)

36.2C Binissalem

35.6C Pollensa

(Weather data from Aemet; Monday 6am.)