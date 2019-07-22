Weather
Monday's weather in Majorca
2019-07-22 07:09:00 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Yellow alerts for high temperatures in most parts of Majorca. Southerly and south-easterly breezes predominating on Monday, so pulling in African air and pushing up temperatures further.
Monday, 22 July
32C Alcudia
33C Andratx
33C Deya
35C Palma
36C Pollensa
34C Sant Llorenç
33C Santanyi
Tuesday, 23 July
32C Alcudia
33C Andratx
33C Deya
34C Palma
36C Pollensa
35C Sant Llorenç
34C Santanyi
Sunday maximums
36.3C Palma (university)
36.2C Binissalem
35.6C Pollensa
(Weather data from Aemet; Monday 6am.)