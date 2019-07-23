Super yacht Alfa Nero. 22-07-2019 Gabriel Alomar

The Alfa Nero super yacht is moored at the Club de Mar in Palma. Alfa Nero is one of the largest private motor yachts, measuring 82 metres (269 ft) in length.

Alfa Nero was designed by Nuvolari & Lenard and built by Oceanco in 2007. The interior of was designed by Alberto Pinto. In September 2009, it was reported that the yacht was being listed for sale for $190,000,000. It is frequently sailed by Andrey Guryev.

Alfa Nero can accommodate 12 guests and up to 26 crew, and has over 4,000 square feet (370 m2) of living space. The yacht features a 12-by-38-foot (3.7 m × 11.6 m) pool on the aft deck that can, through a hydraulic system, transform into a dance floor or a helipad. The Alfa Nero has a range of 6,630 miles (10,670 km; 5,760 nmi) at 15 knots (28 km/h; 17 mph), and can reach speeds of up to 21 knots (24 mph). It was refitted in 2013.