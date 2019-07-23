Tourism
Government promises regulations to tackle Calvia tourist excesses
2019-07-23 04:01:01 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Tourism minister Iago Negueruela has held his first meeting with Calvia's mayor, Alfonso Rodríguez. Topping the agenda of topics was tackling so-called tourism of excesses, meaning drunkenness and poor behaviour.
Following the meeting, Negueruela stated that the government will be establishing a legal framework so that the government and the town hall can together confront the issue with "greater effectiveness". Such an approach is needed in order to rid Calvia of a damaging image and continue the move towards "quality tourism".