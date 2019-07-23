Iago Negueruela held his first meeting with Calvia’s mayor yesterday. 22-07-2019

Shares:

Tourism minister Iago Negueruela has held his first meeting with Calvia's mayor, Alfonso Rodríguez. Topping the agenda of topics was tackling so-called tourism of excesses, meaning drunkenness and poor behaviour.

Following the meeting, Negueruela stated that the government will be establishing a legal framework so that the government and the town hall can together confront the issue with "greater effectiveness". Such an approach is needed in order to rid Calvia of a damaging image and continue the move towards "quality tourism".