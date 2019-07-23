Sant Jaume in Algaida. 24-07-2012 GUILLEM MAS

The heat wave continues today.

Our warm welcome to the passengers from Marella Dream, Costa Diadema and Sirena, which dock in Palma this morning.

Today's list of events

FIESTAS

Alcudia, Sant Jaume. 22.30: Outdoor theatre. Plaça Toros.

Algaida, Sant Jaume. 22.00: AlgaidaVisió - Algaida Band of Music with concert based on Eurovision. Placeta Església.

Binissalem, Sant Jaume. 21.30: Folk dance with Terra Roja. Plaça Església.

Calvia, Sant Jaume. 18.00: Water games. C. Jaume III. 22.00: Bingo. Plaça Nova.

Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen. 18.00: Children's activity. Plaça Espanya. 19.00: Inca Mile. Gran Via de Colom.

Manacor, Sant Jaume. 19.00: Banner and horses of Sant Jaume. From C. Sant Sebastià.

Sa Pobla, Sant Jaume. 17.00: Water games. At the municipal pool. 21.00: Open-air supper and tortilla contest. Plaça Major.

Santanyi, Sant Jaume. 10.00: Treasure hunt and challenge (ages 13 to 16). Municipal pool. 19.00: Sports dance - Felanitx School of Sports Dance. Plaça Major. 20.30: Farmers' Olympics.

Son Serra de Marina. 22.00: Outdoor theatre. Plaça Església.

Valldemossa, La Beata. 20.30: Open-air supper in the streets.

Vilafranca, La Beata. 22.30: Swing music and dance with Stranger Swings. Plaça Tomeu Penya.

MUSIC

Colonia Sant Pere. 21.00: Hopkinson Smith (lute); seventeenth and twentieth century music. Cultural Centre. 15 euros.

Puerto Andratx. 22.00: David Gómez - a piano and 200 candles. Main lighthouse. 20 euros.