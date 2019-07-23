Mayor José Hila with the hoteliers association. 22-07-2019

Mayor José Hila met the president of the Playa de Palma hoteliers association yesterday, and Isabel Vidal raised four main proposals.

These are to improve the accesses to the resort area; new car parks; improvements to the seafront; and redevelopment of sports facilities.

In order to fund these, Vidal called for a minimum of 50% of tourist tax revenue generated in Playa de Palma to be invested in it.

Hila said that he is “the first” to want the maximum amount of funding for Playa de Palma. “It would be ideal if money collected from the ecotax here were to be invested in the area.” He added that the town hall is seeking funding, while criticising Spanish government rules that prevent town halls with surpluses (such as Palma) from undertaking investment.