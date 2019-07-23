Pro-cruise sector rally will be held on Tuesday. 11-05-2019 Gabriel Alomar

Pimem, the federation of small to medium-sized businesses, will hold a rally this evening to show support for cruise tourism in Palma.

The rally, scheduled for 6pm, will be at the number two terminal in the port. A “manifesto”, which will be read out, has been put together by various business groups.

This stresses the importance of cruise tourism for Palma’s shops and businesses.

It draws on a 2015 study by the Balearic Ports Authority, University of the Balearic Islands and Chamber of Commerce. This established an economic value of 256 million euros from cruise ships and drew attention to the over 5,700 jobs linked to cruise tourism. The manifesto calls on the Balearic government, the Council of Majorca and Palma town hall to adopt measures necessary to protect this economic activity and jobs.

It wants management and not limits and highlights the fact that cruise represents around eight per cent of Majorca’s tourism.

With regard to pollution, the manifesto wants an end to “sterile debates” and refers to a 2017 report by the Balearic environment ministry which provided no data to show that cruise ships were the sole source of contamination in Palma.

Last week a petition signed by just over ten thousand people which called for stricter regulations on cruise ships and their numbers was handed in to the government.