Jason Momoa in Majorca. 22-07-2019

Shares:

American actor, director and model, Jason Momoa has returned to Majorca to do some rock-climbling and get some rest before he returns to work.

He is known for playing the main lead in Aquaman and appearing in the televison series Game of Thrones. Momoa has also portrayed the title character in the sword and sorcery film Conan the Barbarian.