The London Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing at the Pollensa Music Festival. 24-07-2019 R.C.

The London Philharmonic Orchestra will be appearing at the Pollensa festival on August 27.

The hugely popular event, which takes place in the Cloisters in Pollensa, gets underway on Aiugust 7 with a concert by the Balearic Symphony Orchestra.