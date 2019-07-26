The Queen Mother, Sofia, who typically always comes to Majorca ahead of others, is already here. 01-01-2000 ARCHIVO

Shares:

Preparations are being made for the arrival in Majorca of King Felipe and his family next Wednesday.

The Queen Mother, Sofia, who typically always comes to Majorca ahead of others, is already here.

Lesser royals, such as Princess Elena and her children, Froilán and Victoria, will be arriving over the next few days.

Security operations are as they normally are. These cover the Marivent Palace and the area around Portopí. Guardia Civil divers were making checks at the naval base on Wednesday.

The yacht, Aifos 500, is moored there; the King will be on board the yacht for the Copa del Rey regatta.

The King is not expected to be as involved in the regatta as he has been in previous summers, but he will be presiding over the trophy-giving on Saturday week.

There is some uncertainty about his schedule because of the investiture of Pedro Sánchez.

The King faced a similar political situation in 2016, following the inconclusive general election, and which demanded that he had to shuttle between Majorca and Madrid.

One event that is guaranteed to go ahead is the reception for Balearic society at the Almudaina Palace. The King and Queen Letizia will attend this, as will the Queen Mother.

However, that may be overshadowed by anti-monarchy protests. One will be on the day when King Felipe hosts the annual reception for Balearic society at the Almudaina Palace. The other is scheduled for the first of August, which is when another group, Cantaires per la llibertat, will be showing their support for political prisoners in Catalonia.