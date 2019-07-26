The Queen Mother, Sofia, who typically always comes to Majorca ahead of others, is already here. 25-07-2019 [[[[[[[ALVARO MINGUITO; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ]]]]; ; ;]]]

The fight against marine pollution is one of the objectives of the LIBERA project, the SEO / BirdLife and Ecoembes initiatives.

Yesterday, under a new agreement with the Reina Sofía Foundation, Her Majesty Queen Mother Doña Sofía joined a team of marine experts in cleaning rubbish from the sea aboard the scientific sailboat Toftevaag.

During the day the importance of taking action was explained and demonstrated in order to stop marine pollution in natural environments and the Queen Mother was able to see first-hand the marine wealth and the fragility of the species that inhabit this environment.

The event was attended by Oscar Martín, CEO of Ecoembes, Asunción Ruiz, executive director of SEO / BirdLife, Ricardo Sagarminaga, Founder of Alnitak, and Pep Arcos, responsible for the Marine SEO / BirdLife Progra