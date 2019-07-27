Weather
Saturday's weather in Majorca
2019-07-27 07:16:00 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
There is a high probability of rain on Saturday, especially in northern parts of Majorca. No alert has been issued for heavy rainfalls.
The chance of showers in areas lingers into tomorrow. By Monday, clear skies are forecast with temperatures around the 31C mark.
Forecast highs:
Saturday, 27 July
31C Alcudia
31C Andratx
30C Deya
31C Palma
33C Pollensa
33C Sant Llorenç
31C Santanyi
Sunday, 28 July
29C Alcudia
29C Andratx
27C Deya
30C Palma
32C Pollensa
31C Sant Llorenç
29C Santanyi
Friday highs
36.9C Muro
36.3C Pollensa
35.8C Sa Pobla
(Weather data from Aemet; Saturday 6am.)