There may be showers today. 27-07-2019 Teresa Ayuga

There is a high probability of rain on Saturday, especially in northern parts of Majorca. No alert has been issued for heavy rainfalls.

The chance of showers in areas lingers into tomorrow. By Monday, clear skies are forecast with temperatures around the 31C mark.

Forecast highs:

Saturday, 27 July

31C Alcudia

31C Andratx

30C Deya

31C Palma

33C Pollensa

33C Sant Llorenç

31C Santanyi

Sunday, 28 July

29C Alcudia

29C Andratx

27C Deya

30C Palma

32C Pollensa

31C Sant Llorenç

29C Santanyi

Friday highs

36.9C Muro

36.3C Pollensa

35.8C Sa Pobla

(Weather data from Aemet; Saturday 6am.)