King Harald of Norway in Majorca. 29-07-2019

Shares:

King Harald of Norway was at Palma's Real Club Nautico yesterday to take part in the aptly named King's Cup sailing event, which is taking place in the Bay of Palma.

The Norwegian monarch usually competes in the prestigious annual event. Spain's King Felipe is also due to take part.

The King's Cup, the Copa del Rey, is one of the most prestigious sailing regattas in the Mediterranean, attracting boats from across the globe.