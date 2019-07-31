Joan Mas and Dragut clash in Pollensa Moors and Christians battle. 02-08-2018 Pere Bota

Shares:

The national government delegation in the Balearics has given authorisation for security cameras to be installed in Pollensa for this Friday's Moors and Christian s battle.

The cameras will be placed at points on the Calle Miquel Costa i Llobera and Calle Sant Jordi where women will be entering the re-enactment; they will be doing so on Friday for the first time since 1864.

Mayor Tomeu Cifre says that "in principle" the cameras are only for the battle but that the town hall will assess if they might be effective in "trouble spots" or in the centre of Pollensa.

Because of the involvement of women, a rehearsal was staged on Sunday. A passage has to be created in order to allow the women to enter the throng of combatants in the narrow streets.