Calvià Beach The Plaza and Momentum Plaza was opened last year. 05-07-2018 Pere Bota

Meliá Hotels International have launched a social media campaign under the title of "The New Magaluf". It features a video which reflects on the process of transformation in the resort which Melía has spearheaded, having invested some 250 million euros over the past seven years.

The hotel group refers to one of the main challenges for this transformation - tackling tourism seasonality. It produces various figures which point to the success of its strategy, e.g. a 13% increase in RevPar (revenue per available room) between 2011 and 2018 and a lengthening of the average stay to 9.2 days.

Fundamentally, though, the campaign is about the image of Magalluf, emphasising the "positive reality" of the resort as it now is and addressing "negativity". The observation is made that each year there are negative news reports that go viral. These highlight negative aspects such as drunkenness, so-called balconing and violence. "Search for information in Google and most of the content reinforces this negative image."

By contrast, and what Meliá highlight, is "a very different experience for which we have helped in building the most positive aspects and good image of the resort".