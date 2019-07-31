Tiffany with her mother Marla on holiday in Majorca. 30-07-2019 RS

Shares:

Yesterday evening, the youngest daughter of United States President Donald Trump, landed at Son Sant Joan airport on a private flight. Tiffany Trump is from his marriage to Marla Maples, an entrepreneur and actress (she starred in Ex Wives Club). Marla is a regular visitor to the island where a very good friend of hers lives. Last October, she celebrated her birthday at the Valldemossa Hotel.

Tiffany was received by her mother on the terrace where they are staying and where they both watched the sunset and had dinner.

Trump's daughter, who is a model and a socialite, came with an entourage of security personnel, both Spanish and American.

Over the course of a week, Tiffany and her mother plan on visiting the island and do some shopping.