Solar is the future for Balearics energy. 31-07-2019 J. Socies

Juan Pedro Yllanes, the Balearics minister for energy transition, stated on Tuesday that solar will contribute ten per cent of the islands' electricity needs by the end of 2022. In 2018, the figure was 2.5%; therefore a fourfold increase is on its way.

The rise will be due to there being more solar parks; 56 are on the cards. Requests to create these will be supported by state and European regional development funds. In total, 81 million euros have been asked for. Actual investment will, however, be over three times more than this - 260 million euros.

The interest in establishing photovoltaic facilities, Yllanes said, demonstrated the clear commitment in the Balearics to alternative energy. The Spanish government, he observed, should continue to invest in promoting renewables as a strategic response within climate change legislation in order to arrive at zero emissions in the Balearics.

Speaking at the same presentation, the director of the national Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving, Joan Herrera, referred to benefits from renewables in terms of employment creation, a cut in the cost of energy and increased value added in the Balearics, as the islands are particularly sensitive to environmental harm.

All the 56 new parks are due to be operational by the end of 2022. Even with the increase in the solar contribution, the Balearics will still be some way behind the country as a whole - 20% renewable energy source.