Nautical
Unusual superyacht in Portals
Explorer yacht Itasca is currently at anchored off Puerto Portals.
The famed 53.6 metre explorer yacht built in steel by Dutch yard J & K Smit, Itasca was delivered in 1961 as one of four similar oceangoing salvage tugs and is the only survivor. This yacht for sale was converted into a superyacht in 1973 and now offers all the modern conveniences and comforts you would expect.
A major highlight is her helicopter pad, complete with refuelling system, which gives guests access to some of the remotest places on the planet.
