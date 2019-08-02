Itasca yacht in Portals. 02-08-2019 Gabriel Alomar

Explorer yacht Itasca is currently at anchored off Puerto Portals.

The famed 53.6 metre explorer yacht built in steel by Dutch yard J & K Smit, Itasca was delivered in 1961 as one of four similar oceangoing salvage tugs and is the only survivor. This yacht for sale was converted into a superyacht in 1973 and now offers all the modern conveniences and comforts you would expect.

A major highlight is her helicopter pad, complete with refuelling system, which gives guests access to some of the remotest places on the planet.