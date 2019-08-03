Emergencies
Skateboarder seriously injured after crashing into a car
A 23-year-old man was seriously injured in an accident that occurred Friday night in Sa Calobra, in Escorca, when his skateboard crashed into a car.
The crash occurred in the first curve of descent to Sa Calobra, around 9.30pm.
The injured man suffered severe multiple traumas and was transferred by ambulance to Son Espases Hospital, the emergency service reported.
