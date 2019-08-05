Dimonis d’Hiachat at Santa Margalida. 03-08-2019

Today let's welcome the passengers from Aidastella and Riviera who will be arriving at Palma's port this morning.

Events scheduled today:

FIESTAS

Can Picafort, Mare de Déu d’Agost Fiestas

10.00: Family water park; 13.00: Children’s foam party. Plaça Cervantes.

20.00: Mass and opening address.

21.00: Urban dance show. Plaça Cervantes.

22.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis d’Hiachat (Santa Margalida), Dimonis Escarrufaverros (Campanet), Dimonis de sa Pedrera (Muro). Plaça Cervantes.

MUSIC

Deya. At 20.30 with 4th Nits Classiques de la Tramuntana with performance by Quartet Nou Mil·lenni at the church in Deya. Tickets 15 euros.l

Pollensa. At 20.00 Symphonic Band of the Balearic Islands at the Santo Domingo cloister in Pollensa.

Santanyi. At 20.00 Vila de Santanyi International Music Festival with organist Miquel Bennassar at the Santanyi church. Free.

Valldemossa. At 22.00: Chopin Festival - Iván Martín (piano); Chopin, Mozart, Scarlatti. Charterhouse Cloister. 20-30 euros. www.festivalchopin.com

PERFORMANCE

Alcudia. At 19.00: Moscow Ballet - Swan Lake. Auditorium, Plaça Porta de Mallorca. 38 euros. www.auditorialcudia.net

Palma. At 20.30 an amazing Cuban show to get all the art of the Caribbean island closer to our Mediterranean island… Hotel Habana Show. At Son Fusteret Fair grounds in Palma. Tickets from 18 to 40 euros. Shows are Tuesdays to Thursdays at 20.30, Fridays and Saturdays at 19.00 and 22.45 and Sundays at 17.30 and 20.45. Has once again been extended now until Sunday August 4.

MARKETS

Today:Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Muro, and Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets),Llucmajor, Moscari (monthly) Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Portocristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa.

Tomorrow:Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

CINEMA

Palma At 21.30: Jurassic World. Catalan with English subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.

Here is the list of films showing in English.

Fast & Furious OCIMAX PG13 Action/Adventure 12.10/16.00/18.35/21.15

Fast & Furious FESTIVAL PG13 Action/Adventure 12.15 (4 & 7/8)18.40 (6/8)21.30 (6/8)

Fast & Furious MAHON PG13 Action/Adventure 19.50 (5/8)

Midsommar RIVOLI 16 Drama/Horror/Mystery 22.30

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 15.45/18.00/20.15

The Lion King FESTIVAL PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 12.20 (4 & 7/8) 20.50(6/8)

BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul OCIMAX NR Documentary/Music 12.05/16.00 (7/8)

BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul FESTIVAL NR Documentary/Music 16.00 (7/8 & 8/8)

Yesterday RIVOLI PG13 Comedy/Fantasy/Music 22.35

Toy Story 4 AUGUSTA G Animation/Adventure 16.35 (Not on Tuesday or Thursday)