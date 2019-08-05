There has been a ten per cent reduction in the number of all-inclusive places in hotels this summer. 19-04-2005 E. BALLESTERO

Gabriel Llobera, president of the Association of Hotel Chains in the Balearics, calculates that there has been a ten per cent reduction in the number of all-inclusive places in hotels this summer.

He attributes this to the competition from rival destinations: in price terms, all-inclusives in the Balearics find it virtually impossible to compete with hotels in Egypt and Turkey.

Since the recovery of these competitors, there has been a shift towards providing a high-quality form of all-inclusive which is more profitable.

In addition, Llobera notes, there has been a revival of other forms of board - bed and breakfast, half or full board.

All-inclusive, as it now is, emerged in Majorca in the early 1990s. There was a gradual increase in supply of all-inclusive holidays and something of a boom because of the financial crisis. It is reckoned that 2010 was the year when there was the maximum number of hotels with all-inclusive offer in Majorca - 165 with just over 80,000 places.

These figures have never been properly verified because of deficiencies in registration requirements and in knowing exactly what mix of board was available. A calculation of around 20% of all hotel accommodation in Majorca has been quoted, but the percentage has long varied enormously dependent on location and types of hotel.

Only certain ones have ever been exclusively all-inclusive.Tourism ministry inspections of all-inclusive hotels have also had an effect, but there had also been a detectable move away from all-inclusive even before the revival in other parts of the Mediterranean.

To a large extent, it has been tour operators which have driven all-inclusive, and they are able to now offer highly competitive alternatives in other holiday destinations.