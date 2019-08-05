Police
Arrested for trying to drown policeman
The National Police have arrested a 19-year-old German after he tried to drown a policeman and punched another in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The German was caught red handed by under cover police as he tried to rob fellow holiday makers on the beach in the Playa de Palma.
He has since appeared in court and is now on remand in jail, bail was denied.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.