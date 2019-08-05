An ambulance at the scene. 31-07-2015 Vasil Vasilev

The National Police have arrested a 19-year-old German after he tried to drown a policeman and punched another in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The German was caught red handed by under cover police as he tried to rob fellow holiday makers on the beach in the Playa de Palma.

He has since appeared in court and is now on remand in jail, bail was denied.