The tourists are going somewhere else to swim.

The beach in S'Illot is reckoned to have lost 50% of its users this summer. The reason lies with the disastrous flood last October and, more recently, stormy conditions in April.

The outlet into the sea of the torrent stream that was overwhelmed in October is in S'Illot. A great deal of debris was deposited on the beach and in the sea. The weather in April churned up an already affected area. Manacor town hall and armies of volunteers have helped to clean things up. The beach itself is not too much of a problem, but in the sea there are potential hazards. There is broken glass. At the weekend a tourist was cut by a needle, and local residents removed a large stone from the water.

The hoteliers association in S'Illot and the concession-holder for beach services are demanding immediate solutions, and these have to be provided by the Costas Authority. The president of the association, Susana de Juan, says that the situation is very serious. Tourists are wondering why they are paying the tourist tax, only to find that the beach is in the way that it is. Photos posted on social media show the beach mostly empty.

De Juan adds that the town hall and the concession-holder have done all that they can, but the town hall has been insisting that the Costas act. She notes that there are anecdotes about holidaymakers returning to their hotels with bags of glass and utensils they have found. They go to the beach once but don't go back.

A fortnight ago there was a meeting with Iago Negueruela, the tourism minister. He promised the hoteliers that the situation would be studied, but pointed out that the beach isn't the government's responsibility. De Juan suggests that the Costas could deploy a boat in order to clean up the seabed.

The concession-holder backs up what the hoteliers association is saying. "The beach is empty. There has been a very significant decrease in people. They come on the first day but don't return. They go to Sa Coma instead."