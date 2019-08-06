Model Karlie Kloss. 20-11-2017 ALY SONG - REUTERS - X01793

Supermodel Karlie Kloss celebrated her 27th birthday this weekend on a yacht in the Mediterranean.

"Kissing 26 goodbye," Kloss captioned an her Instagram account of herself jumping backward off a boat on Friday.

The post attracted well wishes from many of Kloss' famous friends, including Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Priyanka Chopra and Cindy Crawford.

Karlie was on board David Geffen's super yacht Rising Sun which has been cruising the Balearic waters this last month.