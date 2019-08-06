Animal welfare
Inspection reports could stop Palma bullfight
Former mayor and now Palma councillor for culture and welfare, Antoni Noguera, said on Tuesday that reports following inspections of the bullring are expected either on Wednesday or Thursday. These will determine whether or not Friday's bullfight will go ahead.
Noguera believes that it is a "total disgrace that the State has ignored (Balearic) parliamentary law to prevent bulls being murdered in bullrings".
Animal rights groups, meanwhile, have criticised public authorities for having failed to live up to the declaration of "Palma, an animal-friendly city".
