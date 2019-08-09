Tourists on the beach of Es Trenc. 07-08-2019 Redacción

Frustration among operators of the chiringuitos on Es Trenc beach has reached the point where they would like to burn down the environment ministry. Rafael Posado, who runs the Ses Covetes chiringuito, says that there must be a balance at the beach, as users are arriving to discover vast accumulations of algae that isn't being cleared.

Opinion is somewhat divided. A Belgian tourist believes the decaying sea grass and other seaweed isn't a problem. "The water's very clean. The algae sticks to your legs when you walk through it, but that's all. I'm not against it." Two local people from Sa Rapita don't share this view. They've never seen the beach in such a condition. "We're in August, and the sunloungers are empty. I know there are people who don't like the algae, and nor do I," observes one of them.

A group of four who had reserved sunloungers upped and left on Wednesday morning. Posado notes that holidaymakers are going to other beaches, and he blames political decisions for damaging tourism. He adds that the detritus has always been taken away and used on farmland. "Now they can't even do that."

Recently, the Fomento del Turismo, the private Majorca Tourist Board, drew attention to the accumulations and criticised the failure to remove them. These accumulations aren't consistent along the whole of the beach.