Police handing out leaflets. 07-08-2019

As part of the annual tourism security plan, the National Police have been responsible for distributing multilingual leaflets which offer advice about avoiding thefts and scams.

In eleven languages, the leaflets have gone to hotels, hotelier associations and places for entertainment and are also available on buses and coaches.

In addition, the police have issued advice to property owners.

The common sense recommendations include keeping details of valuables with series or registration numbers, having programmable devices for switching on lights, and not leaving phone messages saying that you are away on holiday.

The police add, for example, that if a door or window has been broken, do not enter the property but phone the police immediately using a mobile, a neighbour’s phone or a public phone.

If anyone strange is seen near a door or hanging around in the street, advise the police.