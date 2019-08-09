Police
Police advising tourists on avoiding thefts
As part of the annual tourism security plan, the National Police have been responsible for distributing multilingual leaflets which offer advice about avoiding thefts and scams.
In eleven languages, the leaflets have gone to hotels, hotelier associations and places for entertainment and are also available on buses and coaches.
In addition, the police have issued advice to property owners.
The common sense recommendations include keeping details of valuables with series or registration numbers, having programmable devices for switching on lights, and not leaving phone messages saying that you are away on holiday.
The police add, for example, that if a door or window has been broken, do not enter the property but phone the police immediately using a mobile, a neighbour’s phone or a public phone.
If anyone strange is seen near a door or hanging around in the street, advise the police.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Stan / Hace about 5 hours
Could Leaflets be distributed when people Arrive at the Airport? Theft and Litter warnings could be very useful.