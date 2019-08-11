An electric car. 14-02-2018 Jason Moore

Information about vehicle renewals provided by 87 car-hire firms to the government by the end of June showed that under ten per cent of these firms had electric cars.

Balearic climate change and energy transition legislation places certain obligations on firms to include electric vehicles. From next year, two per cent of fleets will have to be electric or non-polluting. By 2035, this will be 100%.

The legislation, which was passed last May, also obliged firms to provide information to the government regarding fleet renewals and to indicate the number of electric cars.

The Aneval association of five of the main international car-hire firms in Spain - Avis, Enterprise, Europcar, Hertz and Sixt - responded to this by saying that it demonstrated the government's "profound lack of knowledge" in having demanded information about every update of fleets to be sent by email, when the fleets are subject to constant change - often by the day.

These firms are operating all over Spain, so their fleet management is different to ones which are solely based in the Balearics.