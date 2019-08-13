Seaweed at Es Trenc beach. 12-08-2019

Environmentalists GOB have denounced what they claim to have been the unauthorised removal of posidonia from the Sa Rapita area of Es Trenc beach. On Monday morning, earthmovers were lifting piles of the waste from the beach and from within the water.

GOB stressed that it is totally prohibited to remove posidonia detritus that is still in the sea. The waste was being loaded onto trucks.

Campos town hall's environment councillor, Rafel Adrover, contradicted GOB. The removal was under the supervision of agents from the environment ministry.

GOB doubted that there was permission, but will be seeking explanations from the ministry.

The waste has been a matter of controversy for some weeks. The government's emergencies directorate added to it last week when news emerged of a report by the directorate which had argued that the volume of algae both in the sea and on the beach constituted a health and safety risk.

GOB are wanting explanations about that report as well. They say that if there is a risk, then the emergencies directorate should order a ban on swimming.