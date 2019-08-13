Royal Family
Harry and Meghan in Ibiza
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spent a few days in Ibiza with son Archie. They arrived on the island last week by private jet for a stay that lasted five days.
No images have emerged of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archie, who stayed at a villa well away from the cameras. They travelled with security personnel, and it is reported that local security forces were not needed.
The Duchess was previously in Ibiza in August 2016, when she was on holiday with three friends.
