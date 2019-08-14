Image of the helicopter that landed in an area of the Torrent de Pareis. 13-08-2019 @AgentsMediAmbIB

Shares:

The agents of Medi Ambient of the Balearic Government have filed a complaint against the pilot of a small helicopter that landed last Sunday in an unauthorized spot of the Torrent de Pareis.

In a tweet, Medi Ambient agents report that, specifically, the aircraft landed in the area known as s'Olla des Torrent de Pareis, within the Serra de la Tramuntana natural park, part of the Natura 2000 network and in the public domain.

🔴 Arran d'una comunicació de l'ajuntament d'Escorca, investigam l'aterratge no autoritzat del passat diumenge a s'Olla des Torrent de Pareis, dins del #PNSTramuntana, Xarxa Natura 2000 i domini públic. Avui s'ha identificat el pilot i s'estendrà la corresponent denúncia pic.twitter.com/ikj6L3TWSH — Agents Medi Ambient (@AgentsMediAmbIB) August 13, 2019

The Ajuntament de Escorca reported this event to the environmental agents of the Conselleria de Medi Ambient i Territori and on Tuesday the pilot and helicopter were identified.