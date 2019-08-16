Royal Family
Duke and Duchess of Sussex slammed by British media
The British media have slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for using a private jet for their secret six day holiday in Ibiza, releaved by Bulletin online this week.
The couple, who are environmental campaigners, are believed to have spent in excess of 22,000 pounds on the jet which took the couple and their new born son Archie from Farnborough to Ibiza earlier this month.
Eco-warrior Harry has previously said of the environment: “Every choice, every action makes a difference.”
The journey would have emitted six times more carbon dioxide than a scheduled flight to Ibiza.
No photographs of the holiday have been released.
Meghan Markle is believed to have celebrated her birthday on the island.
