The train has linked Soller to Palma since 1912. 18-08-2019 LL.G.

The British newspaper, The Guardian, has a report on its website regarding the takeover of the Soller train by a group of investors.

The Guardian states; Indignant residents of the Mallorcan town of Sóller have said their railway is not for sale after a group of investors launched a hostile takeover bid.

"The town has been linked to the capital, Palma, with a picturesque narrow-gauge railway since 1912. The train, with its wooden carriages, has been in continuous use ever since, climbing 200 metres and passing through 13 tunnels on its 27km journey."

Talks are continuing at the moment regarding the possible sale of the railway.