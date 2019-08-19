There will be deductions from municipal building taxes for the integration of charging points. 18-08-2019 LLITERES - bcr - EFE - EFE

The Balearic government intends introducing tax deductions for purchasers of electric vehicles. These deductions would be made when the purchase of an electric vehicle is included in annual tax declarations.

In addition, there are to be tax benefits for property owners and communities of owners if vehicle charging points are installed.

Although the finance minister Rosario Sánchez has signalled the government's intentions, neither of these measures is due to be included in the 2020 budget.

Nor have the deduction amounts been decided. Sánchez says that "we are not yet in a position to include these deductions in the budget".

However, they are expected to come in during the period of the current government. Tax incentives for electric vehicles are among the agreements signed up to by the three parties in the pact of government - PSOE, Podemos and Més.

Town halls will also be offering incentives. These will be in the form of discounts for the municipal road tax.

The government will compensate town halls for falls in road tax revenue.

Likewise, there will be deductions from municipal building taxes for the integration of charging points.