The bar at the Colomer lookout point in Formentor has reopened. 19-08-2019 E.B.

The bar at the Colomer lookout point in Formentor which was closed recently has now reopened.

The Council of Majorca's agency for the defence of territory had closed the bar for various reasons: it lacked the necessary authorisation for an establishment on protected land; it didn't have a supporting report from the managing body of the Tramuntana Mountains Nature Site; there was an illegal wooden terrace five times the size of specifications presented to Pollensa town hall in 2015.

Following the closure, the town hall forwarded documentation which shows that the bar is in compliance with planning regulations.

Mayor Tomeu Cifre says that the bar had the relevant municipal authorisation but had to be moved because of infrastructure work by the Council of Majorca.

The town hall, adds the mayor, has all the necessary reports to lift the closure order and to allow the bar to return to its original location.