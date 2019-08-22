The injured DJ being transferred to hospital. 21-08-2019 MICHELS

A 40-year-old man, said to have been totally drunk, caused problems on Sunday night, the final night of the Sa Coma and Son Curt fiestas in Andratx.

Having proved a nuisance to people attending the last night party, around midnight he went onto the stage and got into a tussle with the DJ, causing the latter to fall from the stage and injure a leg.

He needed to be taken to Son Espases Hospital.