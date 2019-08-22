Incident
A drunk attacks DJ at fiestas
A 40-year-old man, said to have been totally drunk, caused problems on Sunday night, the final night of the Sa Coma and Son Curt fiestas in Andratx.
Having proved a nuisance to people attending the last night party, around midnight he went onto the stage and got into a tussle with the DJ, causing the latter to fall from the stage and injure a leg.
He needed to be taken to Son Espases Hospital.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.