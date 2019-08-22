Tennis
Andy Murray to play in Majorca
It has been confirmed that Andy Murray will continue his singles comeback by playing in the Rafa Nadal Open Sotheby’s International Realty tournament at the Nadal Academy in Manacor starting this coming Monday.
Murray has played in two ATP tournaments this year and will now compete on the second tier Challenger Tour for the first time since 2005.
The 32-year-old Scot hinted on Tuesday that he may play in Majorca adding this to two more events he is scheduled to play in China at the end of September.
Murray pulled out of the doubles in New York to concentrate on his singles career as he steps up his recovery from hip surgery.
He has lost both of his singles matches so far in his comeback, falling to France's Richard Gasquet in Cincinnati and American Tennys Sandgren in Winston-Salem on Monday.
Rafa Nadal will not be present at the tournament as it clashes with the US Open.
Entrance to the tournament is free, see the Rafa Nadal Open website for further information.
