Nightly incidents occurring in Puerto Andratx. 23-08-2019

There is growing concern that up-market Puerto Andratx is rapidly becoming a second Magalluf.

According to police there are incidents almost every night, especially around the seafront area where there are a large number of bars and nightspots.

In the early hours of Thursday night police were called to an incident and they discovered a young man had been attacked during a fight. He was rushed to hospital.

Residents are said to be concerned and are calling for action. Puerto Andratx is home to some of the most luxurious homes on the island.