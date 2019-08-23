News
Fears that Andratx is becoming new Magalluf
There is growing concern that up-market Puerto Andratx is rapidly becoming a second Magalluf.
According to police there are incidents almost every night, especially around the seafront area where there are a large number of bars and nightspots.
In the early hours of Thursday night police were called to an incident and they discovered a young man had been attacked during a fight. He was rushed to hospital.
Residents are said to be concerned and are calling for action. Puerto Andratx is home to some of the most luxurious homes on the island.
