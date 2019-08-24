Industrial action
So far so good
The strike by passport officials at Palma airport appears to be causing little disruption so far, according to passengers who contacted the Bulletin via social media.
"There are no problems. Busy but sailed through this morning at 9.45am," a Bulletin reader said on our facebook site this morning.
It is feared that long queues could start forming towards lunchtime as the volume of flights increases.
The people who are set to be most affected by the stoppage by airport personnel are families with young children who have to go through passport control and can´t use the passport machines.
