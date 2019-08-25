The Battle of the Burger Mallorca returns to Son Fusteret at the end of the month. 24-08-2019 Son Fusteret

Afer the huge success of the inaugural Battle of the Burger Mallorca last year, the rock and food festival is back on August 31 and September 1 bigger and better than ever.

Taking place over two days in Son Fusteret in Palma, the event brings together the best 20 burger restaurants on the island to one place at the same time to put their burgers to the public vote and crown officially the best burger in Majorca.

The Bulletin has a two day free entrance pass to give away for our online readers. Just answer this simple question?

How do you say hamburger in Spanish?

Please send us your answer to editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es

The winner will be announced on our website on Monday at midday.

Best of luck!