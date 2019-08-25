Competition
Bulletin Battle of the Burger competition
Afer the huge success of the inaugural Battle of the Burger Mallorca last year, the rock and food festival is back on August 31 and September 1 bigger and better than ever.
Taking place over two days in Son Fusteret in Palma, the event brings together the best 20 burger restaurants on the island to one place at the same time to put their burgers to the public vote and crown officially the best burger in Majorca.
The Bulletin has a two day free entrance pass to give away for our online readers. Just answer this simple question?
How do you say hamburger in Spanish?
Please send us your answer to editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es
The winner will be announced on our website on Monday at midday.
Best of luck!
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.