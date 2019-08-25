Majorca
Fiestas and events in Majorca on Monday / Tuesday
Monday, 26 August
FIESTAS
Cala Sant Vicenç. 20.00: Procession - giants, bigheads, pipers. From Cala Barques to the old church via Calle Temporal.
Estellencs, Sant Joan Degollat. 11.00: Water party. At the car park. 18:00: Evening party; 21.00: Pa amb oli supper; 21.30: Concert - Maria Estarellas and others. Plaça Triquet.
Felanitx, Sant Agusti. 18.00: Children's party. Sa Torre Park. 20.30: Dance evening. Plaça Espanya.
Sant Joan, Sant Joan Degollat. 17.00: Children's entertainment with Els Spaguettis. Residencia garden. 19.00: Tribute to senior citizens - folk dance by Aires de Pagesia; 22.00: Theatre. Plaça Constitució.
Santa Margalida, La Beata. 17.30: The scalded kitten - Water games for children and families; 21.30: Trivial - quiz. Plaça Vila.
SPORT
Manacor. 11.00 / 17.30: Rafa Nadal Open. Rafa Nadal Academy. www.rafanadalopen.com
Tuesday, 27 August
FIESTAS
Estellencs, Sant Joan Degollat. 11.00: Games for children. At the car park. 21.00: Supper of frit mallorquin; 22.30: Xaranga; 23.00: Party with Hakuna Matata and DJ. Plaça Triquet.
Felanitx, Sant Agusti. 18.00: Evening/night fair, food trucks. Passeig Ramon Llull. 19.00: Procession by cavallets, demons and bigheads. From Casa de Cultura. 22.00: Compline. Sant Agusti Convent. 22.00: Folk dance. Passeig Ramon Llull.
Sant Joan, Sant Joan Degollat. 19.00: "Jewel" races. C. Jaume Mas. 21.00: Magic and humour. Plaça Joan Carles I.
Santa Margalida, La Beata. 18.30: Holi colours festival for the family - DJs and Bollywood dancers. Three euros for bags. By the Guardia Civil station. 21.00: Night of wine, poetry and glosas. Auditorium courtyard. 22.00: Cinema - "Campeones". Plaça Vila.
S'Arracó, Sant Agusti. 17.00: Popular games. Plaça Weyler.
MUSIC
Paguera. 20.00: Six Tenors - pop-opera. Auditorium, C. Pins. 18 euros.
Pollensa. 22.00: Pollensa Festival - London Philharmonic Orchestra. SOLD OUT.
SPORT
Manacor. 11.00 / 17.30: Rafa Nadal Open. Rafa Nadal Academy. www.rafanadalopen.com
