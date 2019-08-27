Rain showers in Palma this morning. 27-08-2019 MDB

The temperature registered at Plaza España at 9.30am was a cool 24º, a drop of 6º from the past few weeks.

With lower temperatures today and low cloud we are definitely in for some scattered showers. There is a chance of some localised storms and a risk of hail.

There has already been some serious flooding in Ibiza and Formentera.

The airport in Ibiza registered over 41l7m2 in 40 minutes.

Aemet have advised we are still on orange alert today, with a yellow alert for tomorrow.

27/08 10:27 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Baleares. Activos hoy y mañana. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 10:27 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0EpyF https://t.co/q9BwIvJyka — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 27, 2019

So don't forget your umbrella if you are out and about today!