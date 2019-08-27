Weather
A grey stormy day in the Balearics
The temperature registered at Plaza España at 9.30am was a cool 24º, a drop of 6º from the past few weeks.
With lower temperatures today and low cloud we are definitely in for some scattered showers. There is a chance of some localised storms and a risk of hail.
There has already been some serious flooding in Ibiza and Formentera.
This is more like UK weather not #Ibiza weather! Ibiza town flooding. @bbcweather @BBCNewsPR @itvnews pic.twitter.com/UfJtdwrstf— Lee Clapham (@Claphamcoaching) August 27, 2019
The airport in Ibiza registered over 41l7m2 in 40 minutes.
Aemet have advised we are still on orange alert today, with a yellow alert for tomorrow.
27/08 10:27 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Baleares. Activos hoy y mañana. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 10:27 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0EpyF https://t.co/q9BwIvJyka— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 27, 2019
So don't forget your umbrella if you are out and about today!
