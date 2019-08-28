Anton and Belle at Puerto Andratx. 24-08-2019 Hot Shots Mallorca

The world’s love affair with Love Island and its Islanders continued last week as one of the most popular couples to emerge from the series returned to Majorca for their first holiday together since the show finished.

Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk spent a blissful three days together in the south of the island staying at the five-star adults-only Secrets Mallorca Villamil Resort & Spa. After being spotted on the beach at sunset they took the five-minute drive to Puerto Andratx to explore the marina and its yachts and finished the evening at Restaurant Verico.

The Italian gourmet restaurant is well known due to its rating as the number one choice on Trip Advisor for fine dining in Majorca. The Love Island couple were treated to a delicious “Degustacion” menu which is a client favourite from the restaurant.

Following the meal Belle wrote on her Instagram “Thank you so much to Verico for our amazing food, a perfect end to our last night on holiday”. They also posed for photos in front of the restaurant’s impressive collection of rare wines with the owners’ family and Verico staff. What they ate…. see box below.

Belle and Anton enjoyed a five course feast of-

- A salad of squid with a fresh tomato emulsion

- Handmade raviolo stuffed with grouper and avocado on a leek sauce

- Sea bass with cauliflower puree and seasonal vegetables

- A quail Saltimbocca served with a Jerusalem artichoke mash

- Sicilian cannolo

*The menu changes frequently due to the availability of seasonal produce.