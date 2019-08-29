Where to go and What to see
Today a warm welcome to the passengers from Jewel of the Seas who will arrive at Palma's port this morning.
MARKETS
Today. S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.
Tomorrow. Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).
CINEMA
Here is the list of showtimes of Films in English.
The Angry Birds Movie 2 OCIMAX A Animation/Adventure 12.15/15.20/16.45 On Sunday 10.00/12.15/15.20/16.45
Once Upon a time.... AUGUSTA 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 17.10/20.10
Once Upon a time.... CINECIUTAT 16 Adventure/Comedy/Family 16.30/19.00/21.15
Once Upon a time.... FESTIVAL 16 Adventure 21.15 (29/8)
The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 18.00/20.15
God’s Own Country MIRO FOUNDATION 15 Drama/Romance 22.00 (29/8)
