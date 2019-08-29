The aircraft caught fire as they collided with the ground. 25-08-2019 Yolanda Romero

Investigations into Sunday's mid-air collision between a helicopter and a microlight indicate that the two men on the microlight survived the crash onto land but were then killed when they were engulfed by flames after it exploded.

The process of identifying the bodies is proceeding rapidly, while the Guardia Civil have interviewed seventeen witnesses to the tragic accident that claimed seven lives. These witnesses are residents of the area near Inca where the collision occurred. Their statements will be used by investigators in reconstructing the final moments before the collision.

Air accident investigators, who had been expected to stay in Majorca longer, have now returned to the mainland.

They collected numerous pieces from the helicopter and microlight which had been spread across a wide area in the vicinity of the Camí Vell de Costitx.