Weather
Sunday's weather in Majorca
The possibility of rain in some areas; Aemet suggests there may be a thunderstorm in the southeast in the afternoon.
Forecast highs:
Sunday, 1 September
30C Alcudia
31C Andratx
32C Calvia
30C Deya
33C Palma
32C Pollensa
32C Sant Llorenç
31C Santanyi
Monday, 2 September
29C Alcudia
29C Andratx
29C Calvia
27C Deya
29C Palma
30C Pollensa
29C Sant Llorenç
30C Santanyi
Saturday's highs
33.6C Binissalem
33.4C Sa Pobla
32.9C Pollensa / Sineu
