A bit unsettled for the start of September. 01-09-2019 Pau Figueroa - Archive

The possibility of rain in some areas; Aemet suggests there may be a thunderstorm in the southeast in the afternoon.

Forecast highs:

Sunday, 1 September

30C Alcudia

31C Andratx

32C Calvia

30C Deya

33C Palma

32C Pollensa

32C Sant Llorenç

31C Santanyi

Monday, 2 September

29C Alcudia

29C Andratx

29C Calvia

27C Deya

29C Palma

30C Pollensa

29C Sant Llorenç

30C Santanyi

Saturday's highs

33.6C Binissalem

33.4C Sa Pobla

32.9C Pollensa / Sineu