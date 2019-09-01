What's On
Fiestas and events in Majorca on Monday / Tuesday
Monday, 2 September
FIESTAS
Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge. 20.00: Firing of rockets. 21.00: Treasure hunt challenge.
Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 18.30: Firing of rockets, procession by pipers and bigheads. From the town hall. 19.00: Opening address. At Sa Mina. 21.30: Ball de bot folk dance. Plaça Espanya.
Santa Margalida, La Beata. 18.00: Party for the over-80s. Ball de bot and pipers; 22.00: Comedy theatre. Plaça Vila.
Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume. 18.00: Children's evening, including caricatures, activities in English, foam party and disco. Plaça Pinada.
Tuesday, 3 September
CINEMA
Palma. 21.00: Call Me By Your Name; English and Italian with Castellano subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.
FIESTAS
Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 20.00: Mass in tribute to senior citizens, supper and Havanares songs. Plaça Vila.
Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge. 20.00: Firing of rockets.
Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 19.00: Treasure hunt and challenge. At Sa Mina. 21.00: Tapas night - five bars. 22.00: Wine tasting and music. Two euros per glass. Plaça Espanya.
Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu de la Salut. 17.00: Children's party - water castles and foam. Plaça Mercat. 20.00: Opening address; 20.30: Concert - Tutti Quanti. Plaça Pou.
Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume. 22.00: CORREFOC. Along the promenade.
MUSIC
Paguera. 20.00: Six Tenors - pop-opera. Auditorium, C. Pins. 18 euros.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.