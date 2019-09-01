Fornalutx, which is celebrating its fiestas. 16-07-2018 Archive

Monday, 2 September

FIESTAS

Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge. 20.00: Firing of rockets. 21.00: Treasure hunt challenge.

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 18.30: Firing of rockets, procession by pipers and bigheads. From the town hall. 19.00: Opening address. At Sa Mina. 21.30: Ball de bot folk dance. Plaça Espanya.

Santa Margalida, La Beata. 18.00: Party for the over-80s. Ball de bot and pipers; 22.00: Comedy theatre. Plaça Vila.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume. 18.00: Children's evening, including caricatures, activities in English, foam party and disco. Plaça Pinada.



Tuesday, 3 September

CINEMA

Palma. 21.00: Call Me By Your Name; English and Italian with Castellano subtitles. Parc de la Mar. Free.

FIESTAS

Banyalbufar, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 20.00: Mass in tribute to senior citizens, supper and Havanares songs. Plaça Vila.

Fornalutx, Nativitat de Nostra Senyora Maria Verge. 20.00: Firing of rockets.

Lloseta, Mare de Déu de Setembre. 19.00: Treasure hunt and challenge. At Sa Mina. 21.00: Tapas night - five bars. 22.00: Wine tasting and music. Two euros per glass. Plaça Espanya.

Maria de la Salut, Mare de Déu de la Salut. 17.00: Children's party - water castles and foam. Plaça Mercat. 20.00: Opening address; 20.30: Concert - Tutti Quanti. Plaça Pou.

Santa Ponsa, Rei en Jaume. 22.00: CORREFOC. Along the promenade.

MUSIC

Paguera. 20.00: Six Tenors - pop-opera. Auditorium, C. Pins. 18 euros.