03-09-2019

Two people were arrested by the National Police for violent muggings in Palma at the weekend.

The first arrest was of an individual who attacked a Canadian tourist on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at around 4.30am on the Paseo Marítimo in the vicinity of Sa Feixina Park.

The tourist was punched repeatedly in the face before handing over a wallet.

A passer-by ran after the attacker, and then a National Police patrol spotted him throwing the wallet into some shrubbery. He was detained shortly afterwards.

The second incident occurred around midday on Sunday in Son Ferriol.

A disabled man was attacked from behind by a 34-year-old, said to be Moroccan, who grabbed him in a chokehold, started punching him and forced him into handing over his wallet.

A passer-by gave chase, lost sight of the attacker but was able to give a National Police patrol a description. A search of the area led to his arrest soon afterwards.