Industrial action
Passport control workers strike is called off
The indefinite strike by passport control workers at Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport has been called off. An agreement was signed on Wednesday afternoon by the CCOO union and the employer, Acciona Facility Services; this having followed mediation by the employment ministry.
Union representatives say that there were six hours of talks on Tuesday which broke up at midnight without agreement. Talks resumed on Wednesday and a new proposal was made which led to the strike being called off.
Among other things, the agreement includes a salary increase dated from the first of this month, the creation of "fijo discontinuo" contracts for ten casual workers, and the establishment of a committee to work on an employment agreement to cover passport auxiliary workers.
The strike which has affected non-Schengen flights started eleven days ago.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.