All smiles at the employment ministry on Wednesday. 04-09-2019 CAIB

Shares:

The indefinite strike by passport control workers at Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport has been called off. An agreement was signed on Wednesday afternoon by the CCOO union and the employer, Acciona Facility Services; this having followed mediation by the employment ministry.

Union representatives say that there were six hours of talks on Tuesday which broke up at midnight without agreement. Talks resumed on Wednesday and a new proposal was made which led to the strike being called off.

Among other things, the agreement includes a salary increase dated from the first of this month, the creation of "fijo discontinuo" contracts for ten casual workers, and the establishment of a committee to work on an employment agreement to cover passport auxiliary workers.

The strike which has affected non-Schengen flights started eleven days ago.